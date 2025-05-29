Bangladesh’s new airbase, China’s new advantage: Why India is on alert

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Lalmonirhat airbase sits just 20 km from India’s border and 100 km from the Siliguri Corridor—the critical link to the Northeast. Any military use threatens India’s core strategic artery.
Marketed as civil infrastructure, the base’s scale and Chinese backing signal potential dual-use—fighter jets, radars, and surveillance tech at India’s doorstep.
With pro-China forces rising in Bangladesh post-Hasina, India faces a new geopolitical reality where the neighbor no longer plays neutral.
From Gwadar to Hambantota to Lalmonirhat—China’s ring around India tightens. A revived airbase fits neatly into Beijing’s “string of military footholds.”
Lalmonirhat could host Chinese surveillance gear capable of monitoring Indian troop movement and critical logistics through the Siliguri Corridor.
In war, Lalmonirhat could become a launchpad for blockades or pincer moves—choking access to seven northeastern states.
New life is being breathed into Kailashahar airport in Tripura. A civilian facade now, but capable of quick military conversion to counter Lalmonirhat.
India’s Rafales at Hasimara, road-rail buildouts, and drone surveillance near the Siliguri zone are part of a hardening response to China’s creeping presence.
India must offer Dhaka better deals—defense ties, economic aid, and regional diplomacy—to keep Bangladesh from becoming China’s newest military satellite.