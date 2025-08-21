Banned by birth: The wild baby names the U.S. won’t allow

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
You might think naming your baby “King” or “Queen” is a flex—but U.S. courts see it as flirting with false authority. Here’s how royal titles ended up on the banned name list.
When one Tennessee judge tried to rename a baby from “Messiah” to “Martin,” citing religious grounds, it sparked national outrage—and a surprising appellate reversal.
In a real-life courtroom snack attack, a couple tried to name their baby “Nutella.” The judge’s response? It’s not just tasteless—it’s cruel. Here’s what happened in the French case that made waves in the U.S.
One New Jersey couple named their child “Adolf Hitler.” The government refused to print the name on a cake. What followed was a custody battle drenched in controversy and hate speech.
Think naming your child “@” is futuristic? Not in America. This one tiny symbol caused a giant legal headache—highlighting how tech meets tradition in naming laws.
Digits like “1069” aren’t just unconventional—they’re illegal. Officials say numbers in names break databases and confuse bureaucracies. But one parent says it’s about breaking norms, not code.
Naming your child “Santa Claus” might seem whimsical—but officials warn it leads to ridicule and ID issues. Here’s why the jolliest name of all is legally off-limits.
“Jesus Christ” as a baby name was denied outright by multiple U.S. agencies. Religious blasphemy or personal right? The fight over divine names still sparks legal debate.
Roman numerals look noble—but not in the eyes of the law. “III” isn’t just banned, it’s unrecognized. One family found out the hard way when their son’s name broke every form system
