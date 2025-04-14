‘Before Oxygen, before us’: This microbe may be the root of all life on Earth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
LUCA—the Last Universal Common Ancestor—may have lived 4.2 billion years ago, just 400 million years after Earth formed.
Researchers used molecular clocks and fossil-calibrated timelines to rewind evolution and date LUCA’s emergence with precision.
LUCA wasn’t basic—it likely had DNA, ribosomes, and ATP metabolism. A cell more advanced than anyone expected.
Even at that ancient age, LUCA may have battled viruses, suggesting immune-like defenses existed from the dawn of life.
Hydrothermal vents likely hosted LUCA’s world—high pressure, high heat, and chemical-rich waters fueled life’s first spark.
LUCA’s waste was likely fuel for other microbes. These recycling interactions may mark Earth’s earliest ecosystem.
If life appeared so soon after Earth formed, it hints that biology may emerge easily on other Earth-like planets.
Scientists used gene-tree reconciliation, tracking ancient gene swaps to reconstruct LUCA’s life with unprecedented clarity.
Though long gone, LUCA’s biological toolkit survives in every living thing today—a silent blueprint etched into life’s DNA.
