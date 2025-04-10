‘Before the Sun eats it’: Catch SWAN25F before its perihelion showdown

Sky Surprise

Discovered on April 1 by Aussie amateur Michael Mattiazzo, Comet SWAN25F was hiding in plain sight within solar images from ESA’s SOHO spacecraft.

Binocular Beauty

Though still faint at magnitude 7.5–8, early risers can spot the comet low in the east-northeast sky just before dawn—binoculars recommended!

Pegasus Pass

SWAN25F is cruising through Pegasus toward Andromeda. Around April 13, look near the star Alpheratz to glimpse its greenish coma and dust tail.

Carbon Glow

That eerie green fuzz? It’s from diatomic carbon in the comet’s coma, glowing as solar radiation breaks it apart—classic comet chemistry!

Solar Showdown

The comet’s real test comes May 1, as it grazes the sun at just 31 million miles. Will it brighten... or burn out?

Evening Debut?

If it survives its solar encounter, SWAN25F might flip to the evening sky by early May—possibly visible to the naked eye at magnitude 4.5.

Speed Streak

Watch night to night as the comet shifts quickly across the sky—its motion a cosmic dash through the constellations.

Andromeda Aim

As it nears Andromeda, the comet offers a dramatic contrast: icy visitor meets galactic giant in a rare visual pairing.

Unpredictable Drama

Comets are wild cards. Will SWAN25F dazzle like NEOWISE or fizzle like ISON? The cosmos decides—and skywatchers watch.
