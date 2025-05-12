Beijing's Hidden Hand: How China rewired Pakistan’s defense from sea to sky

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
As US exports dried up, China stepped in, supplying over $5B in weapons from 2019-2023, making Pakistan Asia’s most China-dependent military partner.
Pakistan’s skies roar with J-10C and JF-17 Thunder jets—symbols of China's growing aerial influence after Islamabad’s F-16 deals crumbled with the West.
Representative pic
Beijing’s PL-15 missiles and HQ-9 defense systems now guard Pakistani skies, shifting the regional power balance and giving Islamabad teeth against superior foes.
Representative pic
China’s $5B submarine deal and sleek Type 054A/P frigates empower Pakistan’s Navy to challenge rivals in the Indian Ocean and patrol routes near Gwadar.
Chinese VT-4 tanks and SH-15 howitzers now rumble along tense borders, with General Tariq lauding them as game-changers on the volatile LoC frontline.
China’s Wing Loong drones buzz over sensitive zones, giving Pakistan unprecedented eyes and lethal strike capabilities in remote conflict areas.
Representative pic
Chinese-built encrypted towers, radars, and fiber webs in disputed Kashmir zones grant Pakistan an invisible edge in surveillance and cyber defense.
Representative pic
Through 'joint' arms factories like the JF-17 plant, Beijing retains the lead role, letting Pakistan assemble and fly Chinese tech under its own flag.
Representative pic
Annual drills like 'Sea Guardian' and joint flight missions deepen China-Pakistan combat synergy, hailed by PLA officials as "unbreakable battlefield brotherhood."
Representative pic