'Beijing's war lab': The secret role of Pakistan in China’s arms testing playbook

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Battle Laboratory

Pakistan’s skies turned into China’s unofficial weapons lab, as Beijing’s latest jets, missiles, and defense systems faced their baptism by fire against India’s cutting-edge Rafales and Israeli drones.

East vs West

For the first time, Chinese weapons clashed directly with Western platforms, giving Beijing priceless data on how its arsenal stacks up against NATO-grade jets, drones, and defense systems.

Representative pic

Proxy Arsenal

With China supplying over 80% of Pakistan’s arms, Islamabad has become Beijing’s de facto weapons testing proxy, deploying J-10Cs, HQ-9s, and PL-15 missiles in live combat scenarios.

Optics Victory

China’s state media trumpeted unverified claims of Rafale kills by Chinese-origin weapons, using the conflict to polish its defense industry’s global image and challenge Western tech supremacy.

Stock Surge

Chinese defense firms like AVIC Chengdu saw share prices rocket 40% amid the battlefield buzz, as investors bet big on the combat-proven credibility of Beijing’s exported weaponry.

Arms Bazaar

Pakistan’s use of Chinese weapons in a high-stakes conflict is a slick advertisement for Beijing’s arms industry, potentially opening new markets and eroding the dominance of Russian and Western sellers.

Balance Shift

China’s military tech has rewired Pakistan’s combat playbook, reducing its dependency on Western arms and tilting South Asia’s military balance in Beijing’s favor.

Live Lessons

Beyond drills, real war offered China priceless feedback on its weapons’ strengths and flaws—intel no simulation or joint exercise could ever match—feeding directly into future designs and tactics.

Quiet Watching

Despite official denials, Beijing is closely eyeing every missile fired and jet downed—turning Pakistan’s border skirmish into a silent classroom for China’s next-gen military ambitions.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Mystery of Chinese satellite: Did Beijing feed Pakistan live war intel during border strikes? Nuclear Winter Diet? The crops that could save your city from starvation 'Deadlier than ever': How India’s nukes evolved into precision, multi-target killers 'Bank of Jihad': Inside Pakistan’s shadowy terror finance grid