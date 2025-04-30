'Belt and space': China is taking Pakistan’s first astronaut to Tiangong station

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For the first time ever, a Pakistani astronaut will join China's Tiangong space station, marking a stunning leap for Pakistan’s 60-year-old space ambitions and a major milestone for China's outreach.
Credit: CCTV
This mission isn't just about space—it’s about strengthening China-Pakistan ties at a time when the world’s two biggest powers, the US and China, are fiercely competing for influence beyond Earth.
Pakistan will shortlist 5–10 astronaut candidates, but only one will reach space after a grueling 6–12 months of training in China, showcasing the intensity and importance placed on this historic journey.
Credit: Xinhua
This astronautic collaboration follows massive Chinese investments in Pakistan’s infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative, proving that their "all-weather friendship" now reaches the stars.
The Pakistani astronaut will conduct scientific experiments with "high social, industrial, and scientific impact," offering Pakistan not just pride, but critical advancement in space research capability.
Representative pic
By hosting a foreign astronaut, Tiangong station moves from a national pride project to a global space platform, directly challenging the West’s monopoly through the ISS and other international efforts.
Pakistan becoming the first foreign country onboard Tiangong signals a symbolic power move by China: a subtle but loud declaration that its version of global cooperation is expanding rapidly.
As China readies manned missions and opens lunar samples to other countries, the space race heats up again — but this time, it's not just the US and Russia; China is building its own coalition.
With China planning more joint missions and opening Tiangong for foreign participation, this single Pakistani astronaut could be the beginning of a multi-national future orbiting above political divisions.
Representative pic