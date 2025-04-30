'Belt and space': China is taking Pakistan’s first astronaut to Tiangong station

Historic Launch

For the first time ever, a Pakistani astronaut will join China's Tiangong space station, marking a stunning leap for Pakistan’s 60-year-old space ambitions and a major milestone for China's outreach.

Diplomatic Orbit

This mission isn't just about space—it’s about strengthening China-Pakistan ties at a time when the world’s two biggest powers, the US and China, are fiercely competing for influence beyond Earth.

Training Odyssey

Pakistan will shortlist 5–10 astronaut candidates, but only one will reach space after a grueling 6–12 months of training in China, showcasing the intensity and importance placed on this historic journey.

Strategic Alliance

This astronautic collaboration follows massive Chinese investments in Pakistan’s infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative, proving that their "all-weather friendship" now reaches the stars.

Scientific Leap

The Pakistani astronaut will conduct scientific experiments with "high social, industrial, and scientific impact," offering Pakistan not just pride, but critical advancement in space research capability.

New Gateway

By hosting a foreign astronaut, Tiangong station moves from a national pride project to a global space platform, directly challenging the West’s monopoly through the ISS and other international efforts.

Symbolic Power

Pakistan becoming the first foreign country onboard Tiangong signals a symbolic power move by China: a subtle but loud declaration that its version of global cooperation is expanding rapidly.

Race to Space

As China readies manned missions and opens lunar samples to other countries, the space race heats up again — but this time, it's not just the US and Russia; China is building its own coalition.

Cosmic Future

With China planning more joint missions and opening Tiangong for foreign participation, this single Pakistani astronaut could be the beginning of a multi-national future orbiting above political divisions.

