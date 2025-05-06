'Bengaluru needs this': The jet-powered Airbike made for traffic nightmares

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Meet the jet-powered Airbike: hitting 124 mph with no rotors, no cockpit—just raw, open-air flight that feels like a motorcycle escaped gravity.
Credit : Volonaut
With auto-hover tech and a flight computer doing the hard work, you don’t need to be a pilot—just strap in and let the machine balance itself.
Crafted with carbon fiber and 3D-printed parts, it’s seven times lighter than a standard bike—built for speed, agility, and jaw-dropping control.
Built by Polish innovator Tomasz Patan, this bike flew out of a Star Wars fantasy and into real skies—finally making personal flight legit.
Forget electric fans—this beast uses real jet propulsion to hit top speeds with a sonic growl that sounds like a fighter jet just took off.
No cage, no cockpit—just you and the sky. With a 360° view and zero bulk, this is what flying dreams are made of.
In a city like Bengaluru, where roads are parking lots, the Airbike offers a fantasy escape: cut across skylines instead of sitting in jams.
Compact and nimble, it can cruise above city chaos, glide through tight aerial lanes, and land in places most drones can’t even reach.
What began as Tomasz Patan’s sci-fi obsession is now a real jet bike flying at 124 mph—a one-man revolution in mobility.