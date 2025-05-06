'Bengaluru needs this': The jet-powered Airbike made for traffic nightmares

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sky Superbike

Meet the jet-powered Airbike: hitting 124 mph with no rotors, no cockpit—just raw, open-air flight that feels like a motorcycle escaped gravity.

Credit : Volonaut

Hover Mastery

With auto-hover tech and a flight computer doing the hard work, you don’t need to be a pilot—just strap in and let the machine balance itself.

Credit : Volonaut

Carbon Ghost

Crafted with carbon fiber and 3D-printed parts, it’s seven times lighter than a standard bike—built for speed, agility, and jaw-dropping control.

Credit : Volonaut

Sci-Fi Realized

Built by Polish innovator Tomasz Patan, this bike flew out of a Star Wars fantasy and into real skies—finally making personal flight legit.

Credit : Volonaut

Jet Thrills

Forget electric fans—this beast uses real jet propulsion to hit top speeds with a sonic growl that sounds like a fighter jet just took off.

Credit : Volonaut

Frame-Free Flight

No cage, no cockpit—just you and the sky. With a 360° view and zero bulk, this is what flying dreams are made of.

Credit : Volonaut

Traffic Killer

In a city like Bengaluru, where roads are parking lots, the Airbike offers a fantasy escape: cut across skylines instead of sitting in jams.

Credit : Volonaut

Urban Glider

Compact and nimble, it can cruise above city chaos, glide through tight aerial lanes, and land in places most drones can’t even reach.

Credit : Volonaut

Obsession Engineered

What began as Tomasz Patan’s sci-fi obsession is now a real jet bike flying at 124 mph—a one-man revolution in mobility.
Related Stories

Hormones in Your Chicken?: Chef Saransh Goila spills food industry’s dirtiest secret 'How India Hid Its Factories': The clever tricks that fooled enemy bombers 'When Taj Mahal disappeared': How the 1971 war nearly turned it into a target Who Needs a C-Suite?: Avneet Kaur’s reels make more money than your CEO’s entire salary