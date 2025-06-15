Bigger than India? The sunken continent nobody told you about

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sunken Giant

Bigger than India but nearly invisible to the eye, Zealandia lay hidden beneath the Pacific for 40 million years. Now, scientists have mapped its drowned peaks and crumbling highlands—what else lies submerged?

Ghost Continent

First identified in 2017, Zealandia isn’t some myth from Jules Verne—it’s a real, vast landmass once towering with volcanoes and rivers, now cloaked in deep ocean silence. Why did it vanish?

Volcanic Whispers

Tiny basalt pebbles pulled from the ocean floor hint at a fiery past. Could underwater volcanoes have slowly dragged an entire continent beneath the sea?

Representative pic

Tectonic Secrets

Buried in layers of 95-million-year-old sandstone are clues to an ancient geologic drama—continental drift, erosion, and collapse written in stone. What tectonic story does Zealandia still tell?

Representative pic

Map Revelation

It took cutting-edge sonar, deep-sea drills, and international teamwork to chart Zealandia’s contours. The new geological map is more than data—it’s a resurrection.

Representative pic

Erosion Empire

Rivers once carved Zealandia’s volcanic highlands, washing granite and ash down to lowland basins. Today, only New Zealand peaks whisper of that lost terrain.

Representative pic

Pacific Puzzle

Zealandia challenges how we define continents. Is size enough? What about crust thickness, geology, isolation? Scientists are still arguing—and redefining Earth’s map.

Representative pic

Submarine Mystery

Why did Zealandia sink? Was it volcanic sabotage, tectonic betrayal, or a slow-motion geological vanishing act? New research may finally crack the case.

Representative pic

Rock Evidence

Grains of sand and ancient pebbles—each a breadcrumb in a 100-million-year-old trail. These fragments could reshape everything we know about Earth’s hidden history.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Engines or Flaps? AI171 crash sparks debate, but Black Box holds the answers Vande Bharat Gets a Bed: What to expect from the new sleeper-class revolution ‘India’s border assassins’: The silent drones built to vanish after striking The Gate to Hell Is Dying: Turkmenistan’s fiery crater enters its final phase