Biggest India discount yet: iPhone 15 price drops ahead of iPhone 17 launch. Details here

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Flagship Fallout

The iPhone 15 just plunged to ₹65,999—its lowest-ever price in India. But this isn't just a sale—it’s a sign Apple is quietly clearing decks for something big.

Bank Trick

A hidden ₹2,000 discount for select cardholders makes the iPhone 15 even cheaper. Here’s the fine print Flipkart doesn’t advertise up front.

Clearance Clue

Massive discounts before launch season often mean one thing: Apple’s inventory alarm just rang. Is the iPhone 17 closer than we think?

USB Surprise

This is the first non-Pro iPhone with USB-C—and now it’s under ₹70K. If you’ve waited for this port switch, the moment might finally be worth it.

Camera Leap

The 48MP Photonic Engine camera was once Pro-only. Now it’s on sale in a sub-70K phone. What’s behind Apple’s trickle-down strategy?

Dynamic Discount

You’re not just buying a cheaper iPhone—you’re buying into Apple’s future UI. The Dynamic Island is now budget-friendly. Coincidence?

India Playbook

Apple rarely slashes prices this sharply. Why India? Why now? Insiders point to a strategic move to lock down market share ahead of the iPhone 17 wave.

Pro Power, Cheap Price

The iPhone 15 packs the same chip once exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro. For under ₹66K, it’s basically a rebranded Pro at a steep discount.

Upgrade Crossroads

Stuck with an iPhone 11 or 12? This might be your perfect jump point—unless you’re tempted to wait for Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 17 AI leap.
