Biggest India discount yet: iPhone 15 price drops ahead of iPhone 17 launch. Details here

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The iPhone 15 just plunged to ₹65,999—its lowest-ever price in India. But this isn't just a sale—it’s a sign Apple is quietly clearing decks for something big.
A hidden ₹2,000 discount for select cardholders makes the iPhone 15 even cheaper. Here’s the fine print Flipkart doesn’t advertise up front.
Massive discounts before launch season often mean one thing: Apple’s inventory alarm just rang. Is the iPhone 17 closer than we think?
This is the first non-Pro iPhone with USB-C—and now it’s under ₹70K. If you’ve waited for this port switch, the moment might finally be worth it.
The 48MP Photonic Engine camera was once Pro-only. Now it’s on sale in a sub-70K phone. What’s behind Apple’s trickle-down strategy?
You’re not just buying a cheaper iPhone—you’re buying into Apple’s future UI. The Dynamic Island is now budget-friendly. Coincidence?
Apple rarely slashes prices this sharply. Why India? Why now? Insiders point to a strategic move to lock down market share ahead of the iPhone 17 wave.
The iPhone 15 packs the same chip once exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro. For under ₹66K, it’s basically a rebranded Pro at a steep discount.
Stuck with an iPhone 11 or 12? This might be your perfect jump point—unless you’re tempted to wait for Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 17 AI leap.