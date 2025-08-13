Bites, Fines, Cameras: The stray dog war heats up in Delhi

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The court didn't mince words—public safety trumps "misplaced empathy." No more appeals, no more delays. Stray dogs must go, and those clinging to emotional defenses could face contempt charges.
No return, no release—once caught, stray dogs are confined for life. The ruling brands shelters as permanent homes, erasing any hope of community dogs rejoining familiar streets or colonies.
Civic bodies are racing against a ruthless eight-week clock. With 5,000 dogs to be captured and housed, the order reads like an ultimatum. Miss it, and face Supreme Court wrath.
Every dog bite now triggers a legal response within four hours. The system is being militarized for speed, with medical alerts, civic crackdowns, and bite-tracking protocols rolling out citywide.
Animal rights groups say the ruling flips compassion into crime. Feeding, defending, or sheltering strays during the crackdown could get you legally nailed—even if you're just being kind.
CCTV isn't just for crime anymore. Apartments, streets, and shelters will be blanketed in surveillance, turning dog-catching into a state-monitored operation—one frame at a time.
Though targeted at Delhi-NCR, this order is echoing nationwide. Legal experts warn it sets a powerful precedent, with ripple effects already stirring courtrooms and kennels in Mumbai and beyond.
Activists are furious. The ruling bulldozes past 2001 guidelines that required dogs be returned post-sterilisation. Now? Capture and contain—forever. Legal whiplash is underway.
Behind this crackdown is a chilling statistic: rising dog bite cases among children and the elderly. The court’s message is unflinching—no petting allowed when safety’s at stake.