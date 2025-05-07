‘Bitten 200 times’: Now this man’s blood may save snakebite victims worldwide

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Venom Volunteer

Tim Friede has endured over 200 venomous snake bites—by choice—to build immunity and aid science.

Deadly Start

He began with cobra bites in 2001. ICU visits, near-death moments, and pain “like a bee sting ×1000” followed.

Immunity Quest

Despite terrifying symptoms, Friede pushed forward—to prove humans can develop venom resistance.

Blood Breakthrough

Scientists at Centivax found ultra-broad antibodies in his blood that neutralize multiple venoms.

Universal Hope

His antibodies formed the base of a potential antivenom that works against five snake species.

Paralysis Stopper

The antibodies bind to a neurotoxin’s key site—cutting off the mechanism that causes paralysis.

Global Cocktail

When combined with other agents like varespladib, the formula protected against 13 snake species.

WHO Backing

With support from WHO experts, the research is being hailed as a step toward global snakebite relief.

Human Trial Next

From wild self-experimentation to real-world treatment: clinical trials could make this universal.

Related Stories

Did Hitler’s loot just surface? Hikers find $340K Nazi-era treasure in Czech mountains Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala math: That outfit is equal to 2 years of your salary Hormones in Your Chicken?: Chef Saransh Goila spills food industry’s dirtiest secret 'How India Hid Its Factories': The clever tricks that fooled enemy bombers