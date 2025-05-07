‘Bitten 200 times’: Now this man’s blood may save snakebite victims worldwide

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Tim Friede has endured over 200 venomous snake bites—by choice—to build immunity and aid science.
He began with cobra bites in 2001. ICU visits, near-death moments, and pain “like a bee sting ×1000” followed.
Despite terrifying symptoms, Friede pushed forward—to prove humans can develop venom resistance.
Scientists at Centivax found ultra-broad antibodies in his blood that neutralize multiple venoms.
His antibodies formed the base of a potential antivenom that works against five snake species.
The antibodies bind to a neurotoxin’s key site—cutting off the mechanism that causes paralysis.
When combined with other agents like varespladib, the formula protected against 13 snake species.
With support from WHO experts, the research is being hailed as a step toward global snakebite relief.
From wild self-experimentation to real-world treatment: clinical trials could make this universal.