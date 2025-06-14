'Blown to bits': Why India’s AC units are suddenly turning into firebombs

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
It started with a hum and ended in flames—an aging air conditioner turned living room into a fireball. Investigators say ignored wiring and unchecked refrigerant made the perfect explosive recipe.
In towns where power flickers like candlelight, one voltage surge can fry an AC's guts. Experts warn that without stabilizers, your cooling comfort could turn into a ticking time bomb.
You can’t smell it. You can’t see it. But a slow refrigerant leak could be the invisible culprit behind dozens of AC explosions. The tiniest spark might be all it takes to ignite disaster.
An electrician’s shortcut or a tenant’s DIY fix—either can turn your bedroom into a live wire trap. India’s AC blast map overlaps disturbingly with cities rife with illegal or tangled wiring.
When Delhi scorches at 45°C and the AC runs non-stop, what’s happening inside the compressor? Engineers say relentless heat turns it into a pressure cooker—literally—with deadly potential.
Think you got a great deal on that AC install? Turns out, substandard parts from fly-by-night vendors are behind a surge in malfunction-related explosions, say consumer rights groups.
Clogged filters don’t just make your AC wheeze—they force it to overcompensate, driving the compressor into dangerous territory. One neglected maintenance session can lead to catastrophic failure.
Urban myth? Not quite. Running your AC for 18 straight hours in peak summer can cripple its internal systems. Several recent blast cases trace back to nothing more than pure, desperate overuse.
It’s been sitting unused for months. You power it up in June. Within minutes, it smokes. Experts say seasonal restarts without inspection are one of the riskiest habits in Indian homes.