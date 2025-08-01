Board dynamics evolve: Who holds influence at Sona Comstar now

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sunjay Kapur’s personal net worth at the time of his passing is estimated between ₹10,300 crore and ₹13,000 crore, with the larger Sona Group valued close to ₹30,000 crore as of August 2025.
Sunjay is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur and their son Azarias, two children with Karisma Kapoor (Samaira and Kiaan), his mother Rani Kapur, and sisters Mandira Kapur and Preeti Kapur Rao.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), where Sunjay was Chairman, is the flagship listed entity of the group. Its market capitalization is around ₹31,000 crore.
28.02% of Sona Comstar is held through Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, the promoter entity. The rest is owned by public and institutional investors.
Post Sunjay’s death, Priya Sachdev Kapur has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director at Sona Comstar, representing the family’s interests through the promoter group.
Company filings indicate Sunjay Kapur was the sole beneficial owner of the RK Family Trust, which is a shareholder in Aureus. This structure currently channels effective control to Priya and her son.
Sunjay reportedly allocated ₹14 crore in bonds to each of his two children with Karisma Kapoor and arranged a monthly income of ₹10 lakh each, though they hold no management or board role.
Rani Kapur holds a negligible number of shares (72 out of over 62 crore) and is not recorded as a shareholder in promoter entities since 2019. She contests the current ownership structure and is considering legal options.
Sona Comstar maintains that all processes, including Priya’s board appointment, comply with corporate governance norms. No irregularities have been acknowledged in regulatory filings.