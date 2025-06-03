Bollywood’s best-kept debt story: Aamir Khan’s rise from ruin

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Forget privilege—Aamir Khan grew up amid crushing debt. With 36% loan interest and zero income for eight years, his father’s film Locket became a financial noose instead of a launchpad.
As a teen tennis player, Aamir gave his prize money to his mother—for shoes, clothes, anything. While other kids played carefree, he was budgeting by adolescence.
He may be Bollywood royalty now, but Aamir says there was no nepotism safety net. The “film family” tag came with unpaid bills, not producer perks.
Tahir Hussain borrowed big to finish his films. When money ran out, lenders called constantly—and no one else would lend more. It wasn’t a glamorous grind—it was survival cinema.
Locket was supposed to take one year. It took eight. Actor date clashes, delays, and spiraling debt left the Khan household hanging—no income, only interest piling up.
Aamir wasn’t just dodging line calls on court—he was dodging emotional bankruptcy at home. The stress drove him to channel pressure into precision—early roots of his infamous perfectionism.
Tahir taught him the one-line rule: “If you can’t summarize your film in one line, it’ll flop.” Young Aamir thought it was absurd. Older Aamir builds blockbusters with it.
When Tahir couldn’t pay actors, he told them upfront. Sunil Dutt doubted he'd see his fee for Zakhmee—but when the film hit, Tahir paid in full. Integrity > industry norms.
Aamir’s obsession with quality control didn’t come from stardom—it came from watching a house nearly collapse. Precision wasn’t style—it was survival.