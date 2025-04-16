'Bone timing twist: Why we humans no longer grow jaws like the Neanderthals

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Human faces stop growing in adolescence, unlike Neanderthals, who keep developing bold bone structure.
Longer growth in Neanderthals fuels massive jaws—ideal for survival, but not needed in modern life.
Facial bones in humans shut down early, marking a silent evolutionary pivot we still carry today.
Chimpanzees and Neanderthals share long growth phases—humans broke this ancient pattern completely.
Cooking, tools, and social habits made big faces unnecessary—shrinking ours over generations.
Researchers believe genetic switches and hormone timing control facial size and shape at puberty.
Humans never develop the forward-thrusting midface seen in Neanderthals, thanks to early bone slowdown.
Smaller faces may have saved energy—redirected to fuel brain growth and long-term survival skills.
Scientists now study fossils across eras to track when, where, and how our faces shrank.
