Boron, Bombs, and Black Hills: Inside the internet's wildest nuclear panic from Pakistan

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday cut through the haze of rumor with a line that sparked more questions than it answered: "We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there." A denial, yes — but the ambiguity in his words stirred fresh intrigue over the site.
Despite the Indian Air Force's firm denial, shadows of intrigue deepened as whispers spread of radar anomalies over Sargodha. Could these be echoes of electronic warfare—or something more radioactive lurking in the blackened hills?
Enter the B350 AMS, tail number N111SZ—a ghostly aircraft linked to the US Department of Energy, suddenly popping up in Pakistan's flight logs. The plane's eerie specialization? Tracking radiation, assessing nuclear incidents, and quietly disappearing before answers emerge.
Credit: Department of Energy
Flight trackers lit up, social media exploded, and amateur sleuths drew wild conclusions as the nuclear emergency aircraft's path crisscrossed Pakistani airspace. Was it responding to a leak at Kirana Hills—or chasing shadows stirred by war games gone too far?
Egypt allegedly flew in boron—an element used to suppress radiation—fueling conspiracy theories that spiraled into viral chaos. Yet no government, not even Islamabad, confirmed or denied. In the silence, the myths grew louder.
Some analysts argued the aircraft wasn't American at all, but a rebranded Pakistani Army Aviation B350. If true, it wasn't foreign eyes but Pakistan's own military combing the skies over its most sensitive nuclear turf. A twist worthy of a Cold War thriller.
Locally called the "Black Mountains," Kirana Hills loom over the Sargodha plains like a brooding fortress. Their jagged terrain hides more than shadows—it's said to shelter tunnels, missile garages, and Pakistan's most secretive nuclear infrastructure.
Ten fortified tunnels cut deep into Kirana's rock, built to cradle Pakistan's nuclear heart. Reinforced against aerial attack, these bunkers represent both Islamabad's ultimate shield—and the world's ultimate nightmare should anything go wrong.
Between 1983 and 1990, the hills echoed with subcritical nuclear tests. Today, Kirana remains a forbidden zone wrapped in layers of radar, soldiers, and steel. Yet recent events suggest even the best-kept secrets can't stay buried forever.
