BrahMos vs Beijing: How India’s homegrown weapons crushed China’s exports in real combat

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

John Spencer Approves

“India validated doctrine under fire,” said top U.S. war expert John Spencer, hailing Sindoor as a sovereign tech showcase that rewrote modern battlefield playbooks.

BrahMos Unleashed

Mach 3 BrahMos missiles hit hardened Pakistani targets with pinpoint precision—dodging radar, breaking speed limits, and proving India’s strike power is homegrown and deadly.

Netra’s Sky Kill

India’s Netra AEW&C spotted and vectored strikes that downed Pakistan’s Saab 2000 radar plane—turning India’s airborne tech into a battlefield blindness weapon.

Drone Dominance

SkyStrikers and Harops loitered, hunted, and hit with surgical accuracy, while India’s D4S jammed Pakistan’s Chinese drones into flying blind or falling fast.

Akash vs. HQ-9

India’s AI-fused Akashteer air defense outmaneuvered Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9s—shattering the myth of parity with export-grade missile shields.

Fighter Triad Strikes

Rafales fired SCALPs, Su-30s launched Rudrams, Mirages cut radar nets. All flew under Netra cover, pushing deep while Pakistan stayed grounded and reactive.

SEAD Precision

India’s Rudram anti-radiation missiles silenced Pakistani air defenses. Combined with loitering drones, they cleared corridors for deep strikes—no Western backup needed.

Atmanirbhar Arsenal

From 30% to 65% domestic defense content in a decade—India didn’t just “Make in India.” It fought in India, with Indian systems, in a war it controlled end-to-end.

Market Verdict

Paras Defence up 49%, NORINCO down. Global markets responded: India’s war tech is investable; China’s defense exports, exposed. Sindoor redrew the investor map.
Related Stories

Bangladesh’s new airbase, China’s new advantage: Why India is on alert Bollywood’s smartest investor? The property strategy that made Shah Rukh Khan richer than ever ‘Forecast to the last street’: India’s 6 km model can now predict extreme weather with precision Lepakshi vs Bengaluru: Understanding the silent turf war over HAL’s future