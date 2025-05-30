BrahMos vs Beijing: How India’s homegrown weapons crushed China’s exports in real combat

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
“India validated doctrine under fire,” said top U.S. war expert John Spencer, hailing Sindoor as a sovereign tech showcase that rewrote modern battlefield playbooks.
Mach 3 BrahMos missiles hit hardened Pakistani targets with pinpoint precision—dodging radar, breaking speed limits, and proving India’s strike power is homegrown and deadly.
India’s Netra AEW&C spotted and vectored strikes that downed Pakistan’s Saab 2000 radar plane—turning India’s airborne tech into a battlefield blindness weapon.
SkyStrikers and Harops loitered, hunted, and hit with surgical accuracy, while India’s D4S jammed Pakistan’s Chinese drones into flying blind or falling fast.
India’s AI-fused Akashteer air defense outmaneuvered Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9s—shattering the myth of parity with export-grade missile shields.
Rafales fired SCALPs, Su-30s launched Rudrams, Mirages cut radar nets. All flew under Netra cover, pushing deep while Pakistan stayed grounded and reactive.
India’s Rudram anti-radiation missiles silenced Pakistani air defenses. Combined with loitering drones, they cleared corridors for deep strikes—no Western backup needed.
From 30% to 65% domestic defense content in a decade—India didn’t just “Make in India.” It fought in India, with Indian systems, in a war it controlled end-to-end.
Paras Defence up 49%, NORINCO down. Global markets responded: India’s war tech is investable; China’s defense exports, exposed. Sindoor redrew the investor map.