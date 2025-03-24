'Bronze Age light': Ancient star blast may light up March skies in dazzling nova display

Nova Looms

For the first time in 80 years, T Coronae Borealis—the Blaze Star—may soon erupt in a nova visible without a telescope, dazzling skywatchers around the globe.

Binary Drama

This celestial ticking time bomb is a white dwarf and red giant locked in a cosmic dance, where stolen mass triggers a thermonuclear surface blast.

Explosive Cycle

Blaze Star last erupted in 1866 and 1946. Astronomers expect the next detonation could hit as early as March 27, 2025, or later this year.

Stellar Warning

Like in 1946, pre-eruption flickers and dimming patterns have returned—nature’s dramatic drumroll before the cosmic curtain rises.

Star Map

Located in the Northern Crown constellation, the nova will burst just beside Alphecca, lighting up the small, elegant arc with a second bright “jewel.”

From Bronze Age

The light of the eruption began its journey 3,000 years ago—during Earth’s Bronze Age—just now arriving to ignite our night sky.

Sky Flash

Normally invisible, the Blaze Star will brighten from magnitude 10 to 2 in hours—becoming one of the brightest stars in that part of the sky.

Short Window

This awe-inspiring event will last only a few days. A clear sky, good timing, and a northern view may be your only ticket to catch it.

Public Watch

Astronomers urge enthusiasts to learn the sky now. Binoculars help—but even your eyes alone can witness this once-in-a-lifetime explosion.
