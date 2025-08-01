BTS’ V faces brand backlash: The Coke Zero controversy, explained

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

New Campaign

BTS’ V was announced as the new ambassador for Coke Zero in South Korea, replacing HYBE labelmates NewJeans. The campaign is led by Coca-Cola Korea under LG Household & Health Care.

Fan Response

While many Korean fans welcomed the collaboration, parts of BTS’ global fandom expressed concern due to Coca-Cola's inclusion on various boycott lists related to human rights issues.

Boycott Context

Coca-Cola has previously been cited in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for its commercial presence in Israel. Though not Israeli-owned, the brand has drawn scrutiny from human rights groups.

Past Controversy

A 2024 Coca-Cola ad campaign in Bangladesh, aimed at distancing the brand from controversy, was pulled after backlash. That context was brought back into conversation following V’s announcement.

Defensive Views

Some fans defended V, noting that Coca-Cola Korea operates independently from the global parent company and is not directly involved in the controversies surrounding Coca-Cola’s global operations.

Dismissive Stance

A segment of fans dismissed the criticism altogether, framing V’s brand decisions as his personal choice, and urged others not to impose geopolitical expectations on entertainers.

Precedents in K-pop

V is not the first K-pop idol to receive pushback for promoting Coca-Cola. Similar backlash has occurred in the past, and fans feel artists and agencies are increasingly expected to consider global sensitivities.

Philanthropic Record

V, like his BTS bandmates, has a history of quiet donations to social causes. Some fans believe this history makes the endorsement more complex rather than outright hypocritical.

No Official Response

As of now, neither V nor HYBE has issued a statement regarding the criticism, and the campaign continues to run in South Korea.
