Buried secrets: How one grave may have saved Trump millions in taxes

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Cemetery Loophole

In New Jersey, one grave can turn a golf course into a tax haven—Trump may have exploited this obscure law to shave off millions. A simple burial might’ve redefined estate planning forever.

Ivana’s Plot

Tucked near the first hole, Ivana Trump’s lone grave has no fanfare—just strategic placement. Some experts say it’s less about mourning, more about maneuvering. Is this grief... or genius?

Nonprofit Shuffle

Shortly after the burial, Trump registered a nonprofit cemetery company—quietly, legally, and with tax implications that stunned even veteran analysts. The real game might not be golf.

Tax-Free Turf

Inheritance, sales, income, property—New Jersey spares cemetery land from nearly every tax imaginable. With Ivana interred, Trump’s green could stay green in more ways than one.

Dead Center

A grave on a golf course sounds macabre—but it may be one of Trump’s most calculated plays. Experts call it a “tax shelter in plain sight.” Is the IRS watching?

Grave Advantage

Legal scholars say it’s a classic case of using the letter of the law against its spirit. Trump’s move might be fully legal—and totally controversial. Is this what tax reform forgot?

Six-Foot Deduction

Ivana’s resting place may have carved out thousands of dollars per square foot in exemptions. It’s not just a grave—it’s a fiscal boundary line.

Final Par

Trump once said he’d like to be buried at Bedminster. Now it’s a registered cemetery, opening doors for future tax-free development. Coincidence—or succession planning?

Mourning Profit

Behind the quiet grave lies a loud strategy. Analysts estimate millions saved annually, and it all began with a single headstone. Did emotion mask the math?

Related Stories

The poop suitcase mystery: How Putin guards more than just state secrets Did you invite Meta AI in?: Shocking claims about WhatsApp's new assistant The Love Story That Built Bahrisons: Hidden glances, jasmine, and a war-torn Delhi She Grew Her Salary in Soil: How a Kochi coder built a Rs 1 lakh weekend empire