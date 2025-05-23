'Buried Under Continents': Scientists uncover secret highways packed with EV metals

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Deep beneath ancient continents, scientists have discovered natural “metal highways” transporting critical elements like copper and cobalt—just when the green economy needs them most.
Ancient continental cores, or cratons, aren’t just geological fossils—they’re treasure bowls channeling valuable metals to their volcanic edges, forming rich, untapped mineral zones.
The edges of cratons, home to ancient volcanic activity, act as collection points for metal-rich magma—nature’s own metal vaults waiting to be unlocked.
As molten rock rises and sheds silica, it morphs into carbonate-rich fluid—perfect for dropping critical metals like copper and rare earths in distinct, extractable zones.
Samples from volcanic regions near craton edges show elevated sulfur and copper, offering concrete proof of metal-rich pathways hiding just below the surface.
With demand for EV metals surging, these ancient zones could be modern goldmines—richer, more targeted, and potentially less destructive than traditional mining.
These findings link ancient tectonic processes to today’s tech, offering a new geological roadmap for the metals powering wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicles.
The Earth's billion-year-old architecture is shaping our energy future—proof that modern innovation is built on ancient foundations.
Forget the core—Earth’s hottest mineral real estate lies at the edges. Craton margins are the new frontier for a green-energy mineral boom.
