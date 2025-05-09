‘Button Hoax?’: That “close” button in elevators might not do anything at all

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In most modern U.S. elevators, the “close door” button doesn’t work for you—it’s been disabled by design, offering the illusion of control but doing absolutely nothing.
Thanks to the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, elevator doors must stay open long enough for accessibility—rendering the close button mostly cosmetic in public buildings.
That button springs to life only in special modes—like fire service or maintenance—when emergency teams or technicians actually need rapid door control.
In older elevators or those outside the U.S.—think Japan, Germany, or older NYC buildings—that button usually works. One press, doors close. No guessing.
Many users swear the button works—but it’s often just coincidence. The timing tricks you into thinking your press caused the door to shut, when it didn’t.
Elevator programming varies. Some close buttons can be enabled or disabled at will by building managers or by default factory settings depending on location and usage.
In fire service mode, that button must work. It’s not just functional—it’s lifesaving, allowing firefighters to move fast during critical moments.
Globally, there’s no fixed rule. Elevator systems are customized by manufacturer, building type, and local law. Your button might work—or be a silent decoy.
The “open door” button is your true friend—it’s nearly always active, giving you control to hold the door, even if the close button is just along for the ride.