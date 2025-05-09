‘Button Hoax?’: That “close” button in elevators might not do anything at all

Fake Function

In most modern U.S. elevators, the “close door” button doesn’t work for you—it’s been disabled by design, offering the illusion of control but doing absolutely nothing.

ADA Override

Thanks to the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, elevator doors must stay open long enough for accessibility—rendering the close button mostly cosmetic in public buildings.

Staff Only

That button springs to life only in special modes—like fire service or maintenance—when emergency teams or technicians actually need rapid door control.

Old School

In older elevators or those outside the U.S.—think Japan, Germany, or older NYC buildings—that button usually works. One press, doors close. No guessing.

Placebo Power

Many users swear the button works—but it’s often just coincidence. The timing tricks you into thinking your press caused the door to shut, when it didn’t.

Code Controlled

Elevator programming varies. Some close buttons can be enabled or disabled at will by building managers or by default factory settings depending on location and usage.

Emergency Essential

In fire service mode, that button must work. It’s not just functional—it’s lifesaving, allowing firefighters to move fast during critical moments.

No Standard

Globally, there’s no fixed rule. Elevator systems are customized by manufacturer, building type, and local law. Your button might work—or be a silent decoy.

Open Always

The “open door” button is your true friend—it’s nearly always active, giving you control to hold the door, even if the close button is just along for the ride.
