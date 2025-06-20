By 2100, Mumbai may not be be Mumbai anymore: The great climate redraw has started

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Desert for Dinner

By 2100, much of today’s fertile land could resemble the Sahara. Half the planet is expected to shift climate zones—pushing millions toward sand, drought, and survival mode.

Representative pic

Climate Reboot

The Köppen-Geiger map, a global climate classification used since 1884, may soon be obsolete. Researchers warn we’ll need an entirely new system to match our new planet.

Representative pic

Europe’s Ice Curveball

Think global warming means constant heat? Not always. Europe is on track to cool in surprising regions, as temperate zones swallow areas now considered cold.

Representative pic

The 77-Year Shift

In less than eight decades, 65–91% of European land could change climate category. That’s not a gentle transition—it’s a full geographic makeover.

Representative pic

Flora in Freefall

With climate zones moving faster than ecosystems can follow, vulnerable species face extinction. The biggest losers? Plants and crops that can’t migrate.

Representative pic

North America in Flux

More than half of the continent’s terrain could switch climate zones. Expect wild winters, scorching summers, and unpredictable everything in between.

Representative pic

Fast-Forward Forecast

The climate isn’t just changing—it’s accelerating. The study projects a pace so fast, adaptation may no longer be possible for many agricultural systems.

Representative pic

Mapmakers Beware

By 2100, our current climate maps could be museum pieces. Redrawing them won’t be cosmetic—it’ll redefine where we can live, farm, and survive.

Representative pic

From Tropics to Tundra

Forget polar bears—humans may soon face polar homes. If trends continue, we’ll be rethinking where our cities, crops, and coastlines belong.

Representative pic
Related Stories

‘I’m rich, you are not’: How Vivek Oberoi turned rejection into a ₹1200 cr empire India’s car hack: The cheapest way to drive without owning in 2025 ‘His mom unclogged drains’: How Vikas Khanna cooked his way to a Michelin Star ‘Money can’t buy this’: The radical wealth formula Gaur Gopal Das lives by