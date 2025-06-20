By 2100, Mumbai may not be be Mumbai anymore: The great climate redraw has started

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
By 2100, much of today’s fertile land could resemble the Sahara. Half the planet is expected to shift climate zones—pushing millions toward sand, drought, and survival mode.
Representative pic
The Köppen-Geiger map, a global climate classification used since 1884, may soon be obsolete. Researchers warn we’ll need an entirely new system to match our new planet.
Representative pic
Think global warming means constant heat? Not always. Europe is on track to cool in surprising regions, as temperate zones swallow areas now considered cold.
Representative pic
In less than eight decades, 65–91% of European land could change climate category. That’s not a gentle transition—it’s a full geographic makeover.
Representative pic
With climate zones moving faster than ecosystems can follow, vulnerable species face extinction. The biggest losers? Plants and crops that can’t migrate.
Representative pic
More than half of the continent’s terrain could switch climate zones. Expect wild winters, scorching summers, and unpredictable everything in between.
Representative pic
The climate isn’t just changing—it’s accelerating. The study projects a pace so fast, adaptation may no longer be possible for many agricultural systems.
Representative pic
By 2100, our current climate maps could be museum pieces. Redrawing them won’t be cosmetic—it’ll redefine where we can live, farm, and survive.
Representative pic
Forget polar bears—humans may soon face polar homes. If trends continue, we’ll be rethinking where our cities, crops, and coastlines belong.
Representative pic