'BYD’s EV Empire': How China’s 50 square mile factory could crush Elon Musk and Tesla

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
BYD’s Zhengzhou factory is growing to a staggering 50 square miles—larger than San Francisco—aiming to produce over a million EVs annually, redefining industrial scale.
More than just production lines, this facility includes high-rise housing, soccer fields, and tennis courts, creating a self-contained community for thousands of workers.
With 60,000 employees already on-site, BYD plans to hire 200,000 more globally, making this one of the largest industrial workforces in the world.
At 50 square miles, BYD’s megafactory dwarfs Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory, which spans only 4.5 square miles, intensifying the global EV race.
Critics warn that rapid expansion could lead to overcapacity and an empty factory city if demand fails to keep pace with production.
BYD’s first vehicle from the plant, the Song Pro DM-i, starts at just £17,600, undercutting Tesla and strengthening its dominance in the affordable EV market.
BYD controls everything from battery production to final assembly, slashing costs and streamlining operations to maintain its lead over competitors.
The sheer size of the factory has sparked backlash, with critics calling it an “eyesore” and raising concerns over urban sprawl and sustainability.
BYD’s labor-intensive model contrasts Tesla’s automation-driven approach, reflecting China’s broader industrial push to outpace global rivals through scale and speed.