Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: 9 rules every Indian woman must know about alimony

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Alimony Eligibility

A working woman may still receive alimony if there’s a wide income gap, even with stable earnings.

Income Disparity

If her income is much lower than her spouse’s, the court may grant financial support.

Stable Finances

Financially independent women may receive less or no alimony, based on fair financial balance.

Tax Rules

Lump-sum alimony isn’t taxed, but regular payments count as taxable income under Indian law.

During Divorce

Maintenance is for ongoing divorce proceedings; alimony comes after final legal separation.

Education Factor

Degrees don’t disqualify her—courts check if she can meet living costs and personal needs.

Prenup Limits

Prenuptial agreements aren’t legally binding in India but can influence court decisions.

Asset Safety

Women should protect assets via separate accounts, records, and trusted legal structures.

Court Discretion

Judges weigh all factors—if income gaps remain, alimony may be granted despite employment.

