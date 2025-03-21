Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: 9 rules every Indian woman must know about alimony

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
A working woman may still receive alimony if there’s a wide income gap, even with stable earnings.
If her income is much lower than her spouse’s, the court may grant financial support.
Financially independent women may receive less or no alimony, based on fair financial balance.
Lump-sum alimony isn’t taxed, but regular payments count as taxable income under Indian law.
Maintenance is for ongoing divorce proceedings; alimony comes after final legal separation.
Degrees don’t disqualify her—courts check if she can meet living costs and personal needs.
Prenuptial agreements aren’t legally binding in India but can influence court decisions.
Women should protect assets via separate accounts, records, and trusted legal structures.
Judges weigh all factors—if income gaps remain, alimony may be granted despite employment.
