Chang’e 6 vs Apollo: What China’s Moon samples reveal that NASA’s didn’t

China’s Chang’e 6 mission brought back the first-ever samples from the moon’s far side, offering unprecedented insights into lunar history.
Analysis of basalt fragments suggests that the moon once had a global liquid magma ocean, lasting for millions of years after its formation.
Chang’e 6 samples show similarities to Apollo mission samples, confirming shared volcanic processes between the moon’s near and far sides.
The South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin impact, 4.2 billion years ago, altered the moon’s mantle, changing its chemical and physical properties.
Differences in Uranium and Lead isotopes between Apollo and Chang’e 6 samples suggest unique geological histories for each lunar region.
These findings support new theories about how massive impacts shaped the moon’s crust and interior over billions of years.
Far-side samples show different densities, structures, and chemical compositions than those collected from the near side by NASA’s Apollo missions.
Further study of these samples could reshape our understanding of the moon’s origins, answering long-standing questions about its evolution.
Chang’e 6 marks China’s second successful lunar sample return mission, advancing its ambitions for future moon exploration and research.