'China can bend gravity': The incredible hack that brought 2 failing satellites back to life

Orbit Rescue

After a failed launch left two satellites spinning off course, China pulled off a historic space salvage using celestial forces.

Gravity Hack

Chinese engineers used a daring gravitational slingshot maneuver—bending the forces of Earth, moon, and sun—to redirect the lost satellites.

Spin Control

The first step? Remotely firing thrusters to slow the satellites' chaotic spin, restoring control before plotting their celestial return.

Solar Struggle

Damaged and unable to absorb sunlight, the satellites risked permanent failure—until a last-ditch trajectory plan turned the tide.

Two-Team Triumph

One team stabilized the satellites, while another mapped a cosmic route—a strategic split that saved the mission.

Autonomy Awakened

The rescued DRO-A and DRO-B now join a high-tech constellation aimed at revolutionizing autonomous spacecraft navigation.

Space GPS

With this constellation, spacecraft can now be located within three hours—cutting tracking times from days to mere hours.

Lunar Ambition

These satellites will support future missions to the moon and beyond, forming the backbone of China’s deep-space infrastructure.

Game-Changer

This rescue isn’t just a win—it’s proof that slingshot maneuvers may redefine how we recover, reroute, and pilot future space missions.

