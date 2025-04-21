'China defies gravity': Huajiang Bridge turns deadly 2-hour drive into 60-second glide

Sky bridge

Rising 2,051 feet above the canyon floor, the Huajiang Bridge is set to tower over all others—nearly 1,000 feet taller than France’s Millau Viaduct.

Minute miracle

A two-hour canyon drive will now take just one minute, turning treacherous switchbacks into a seamless soar above Guizhou’s rugged terrain.

Steel spine

With 22,000 tons of steel and a suspension truss design, the bridge defies gravity and geography, anchoring powerfully into canyon walls.

Vertical leap

No towers in the valley below—the bridge floats above nature, suspended by steel cables for maximum strength and minimal disruption.

Mountain lifeline

For locals, this isn’t just a bridge—it’s access to hospitals, schools, and markets, transforming life in one of China’s most isolated regions.

Belt and road

Part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the bridge is a strategic artery linking rural Guizhou to the economic lifeblood of the nation.

Guizhou's crown

Already home to half of the world’s tallest bridges, Guizhou now claims the title with this new engineering colossus.

Tech triumph

The bridge’s builders overcame extreme terrain and weather, creating a record-breaking marvel that redefines what’s possible in infrastructure.

June milestone

Now 95% complete, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to open by June 30, 2025—ushering in a new era of altitude engineering.

