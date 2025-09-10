Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

China is about to punch an asteroid—and maybe save the solar system doing it

Celestial Nudge

China’s aiming to hit a space rock just right—nudging it mere centimeters—but that tiny shift could decide the fate of entire planets. Sound simple? It’s anything but.

Kinetic Gamble

A high-speed crash in deep space: China’s about to test whether brute force can redirect an asteroid. One shot, millions of kilometers, and zero margin for error.

Red Alert

In a world-first follow-up to NASA’s DART, China’s joining the elite club of asteroid deflectors—proving this is no sci-fi plot, but a geopolitical race for planetary defense.

Double Strike

Two spacecraft. One mission. One to hit, one to watch. China’s precision pairing could redefine how we protect Earth from cosmic threats.

Sky Collision

The goal? Smash into an asteroid at cosmic speed. The stakes? Proving humanity can stop a space rock before it ends life as we know it.

Earth’s Shield

Planetary defense isn’t just science—it’s strategy. China’s latest test signals a bold move to lead the global conversation on survival tech.

Tianwen’s Edge

Fresh off its 2025 asteroid probe, China isn’t slowing down. With Tianwen-2 scouting space rocks, the next step is to control them.

Impact Science

High-velocity crashes in space aren’t just dramatic—they’re data goldmines. China’s mission aims to decode asteroid physics from the inside out.

Collision Course

Behind China’s asteroid strike lies a bigger story: early warnings, orbit corrections, and a future where space agencies become Earth’s last defense.
Related Stories

U.S. is officially on edge: China just refueled a satellite in space Scientists just found 300,000-year-old footprints, and they’re not from hunters Solar side effect: China’s solar farms are doing something to deserts no one saw coming From “Uncle Sam” to esperanza: The only park where you can keep a diamond