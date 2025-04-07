'China is worried': Kazakhstan unearths a 20 million tonne rare earth jackpot

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Kazakhstan uncovers its biggest rare earth deposit yet—estimated at over 20 million tonnes—in the Karaganda region, catapulting it into the global resource spotlight.
Representative pic
This find challenges China's grip on rare earth supply chains, opening a new path for Europe and Asia to access critical materials used in defense, electronics, and green energy.
A Ministry of Industry spokesperson declared it the nation's largest-ever rare earth reserve, with the discovery hailed as a historic moment for Kazakhstan's mining sector.
Rare earths are essential for electric cars, wind turbines, and solar panels. As climate goals intensify, demand is exploding—and Kazakhstan may now hold a big piece of the puzzle.
With its 2050 carbon-neutrality deadline looming, the EU is eager to reduce reliance on China. Kazakhstan’s find could become Europe’s next critical materials lifeline.
Despite the jackpot, Kazakhstan lacks the technology to process these metals. The government is courting foreign investors to bridge the infrastructure and expertise gap.
Analysts warn Kazakhstan must tread carefully. Unchecked foreign influence—particularly from Russia and China—could turn a resource win into a sovereignty challenge.
The timing is sharp: the EU-Central Asia summit is days away. The discovery hands Kazakhstan strong leverage as global powers seek rare earth deals in the region.
From uranium to rare earths, Kazakhstan is quietly becoming Central Asia’s critical mineral hub. This discovery marks a bold new phase in the nation's geopolitical ascent.