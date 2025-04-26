'China wants to claim the Moon': Beijing's nuclear reactor may outpace NASA’s Artemis

Nuclear Ambitions

China is exploring building the Moon’s first nuclear power plant by 2035, a bold plan revealed by Pei Zhaoyu, chief engineer of the Chang’e-8 mission.

Lunar Allies

In a rare partnership, China and Russia are collaborating to power the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) through advanced nuclear technology.

Chang’e Leap

Scheduled for 2028, China’s Chang’e-8 mission will lay crucial groundwork for building a permanent, self-sustaining lunar base by 2030.

Energy Gamble

Despite exploring solar arrays and heat pipelines, China insists nuclear energy remains vital to survive the Moon’s extreme and relentless cold.

Artemis Rivalry

With NASA’s Artemis aiming for a 2025 lunar landing, China’s ILRS project sets the stage for a tense, new space race playing out above Earth.

South Pole

China targets the Moon’s south pole for its lunar base, chasing the promise of water ice reserves crucial for future life support and fuel production.

Global Invitation

Through the ambitious “555 Project,” China plans to involve 50 countries and 5,000 researchers, turning the Moon into a global scientific outpost.

Wu's Vision

Wu Weiren, architect of China’s lunar dreams, promises a working base model by 2035, envisioning the south pole as humanity’s next great frontier.

Cosmic Stakes

As nations rush to claim a foothold on the Moon, China’s nuclear-powered ILRS could redefine survival, science, and supremacy beyond Earth.
