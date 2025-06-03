China’s Flying Army: The secret drone tech fueling Pakistan’s new edge

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
China’s drone “mothership” can release over 100 kamikaze drones mid-air—turning the sky into a battlefield. With AI-powered coordination, these swarms are built to blind and overwhelm even advanced air defenses.
Representative pic
The Wing Loong II carries 12 precision bombs, flies for 32 hours, and rivals the US MQ-9 Reaper. It’s not just flying over Xinjiang—it’s already operational with Pakistan, raising red flags in Delhi.
China’s new micro-drones come with neural processors. One soldier, one controller, a dozen drones—each one capable of autonomous navigation, explosive delivery, and facial recognition-based targeting.
Representative pic
China’s Wing Loong-X doesn't just scan the sky—it hunts underwater. Armed with sonar buoys and torpedoes, it expands drone warfare into oceans India has long considered safe zones.
Representative pic
Over 30 Chinese Wing Loong drones are now part of Pakistan’s fleet. Post-Balakot, these UAVs were reportedly used for border surveillance—and their strike potential is no longer just theoretical.
Representative pic
369 drone incursions were recorded in Punjab in 2023 alone. Smuggling, spying, and cross-border scouting—China’s tech, Pakistan’s border playbook, and India’s porous defenses paint a grim picture.
Representative pic
Ukraine’s 117-drone attack destroyed 40 Russian aircraft in one night. China watched, learned, and built better. India, facing both China and Pakistan, may be next in line to face saturation strikes.
Representative pic
China doesn’t just export drones—it builds capacity. Co-development projects with Pakistan now include strike drones and swarm control systems, creating a two-front drone ecosystem flanking India.
Representative pic
India’s ban on Chinese drone imports came too late. While it ramps up indigenous efforts, experts warn its counter-drone tech is years behind China’s—making every delay a vulnerability.
Representative pic