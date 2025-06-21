China’s J-35 gift to Pakistan: The silent threat that is worrying India

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Stealth Shift

Pakistan’s leap into fifth-gen air power with Chinese J-35s jolts the region’s balance. For the first time, India faces a rival with radar-evading teeth—and no counter of its own in the sky.

Blind Borders

With a radar cross-section as small as 0.001 m², the J-35 can slip past India’s sensors. Experts warn: detection will come too late. It's not invisibility—but close enough to hurt.

Double Threat

China and Pakistan now share stealth muscle. If both fronts flare, India could be pinned between ghost jets that don’t announce themselves until it’s already too late.

Jet Lag

India’s own stealth fighter, the AMCA, won’t fly combat-ready before 2035. That’s a full decade of strategic vulnerability. Meanwhile, Pakistan gets its first batch by year’s end.

Radar Race

India’s existing air defence can’t spot the J-35 early enough. Long-range and over-the-horizon radar systems are still catching up—leaving gaping holes in the sky.

French Fix

The Rafales gave India air superiority—for now. But the J-35’s tech may outclass it in stealth and networked warfare, making even these top-tier jets feel suddenly exposed.

Ghost Fleet

The J-35 hasn’t seen combat, but China claims it rivals the F-35. Islamabad’s fleet of 40 could overwhelm air bases, challenge patrols, and silence missile batteries before radar even blinks.

AMCA Gamble

India is all-in on AMCA. But delays, tech hurdles, and budget bottlenecks haunt the project. Without a foreign stopgap, Delhi might be betting too late on its stealth comeback.

War Games

Ex-fighter pilots are sounding alarms. If Pakistan flies J-35s in war drills with China, it’s not just practice—it’s rehearsal. And India might be the target audience.
Related Stories

Bali, Panama, Dominica: The countries that welcome Indians for less than you think Ancient Egypt wasn’t first: Are the Pyramids hiding a lost civilization? India’s car hack: The cheapest way to drive without owning in 2025 ‘Radar can’t see this’: All about Iran’s hypersonic glide weapon that slipped past Israel