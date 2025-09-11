China’s new spy drone is the size of a mosquito, and just as hard to catch

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: CCTV/Screenshot
Roughly 1.3 cm long, this AI-powered insect drone dodges radar, records audio, and slips undetected into rooms—raising alarms across global intelligence circles.
It flies like a bug, spies like a satellite. China’s latest bionic breakthrough can mimic real mosquito flight—making it nearly impossible to spot, let alone stop.
Forget buzzing quadcopters. This winged micro-creature hides in plain sight, blending bio-mimicry with espionage-grade sensors, straight from a Chinese military lab.
Too small to see, too smart to catch. With cameras, mics, and AI inside, this flying speck could change the rules of urban surveillance forever.
Representative pic
Standard radar can’t touch it. Designed for tight indoor ops, this bot vanishes into cluttered spaces where traditional drones can’t even navigate.
NUDT’s lab is reportedly developing more than one—imagine dozens of these flying into conflict zones, facilities, or embassies with no warning.
Representative pic
Armed with real-time cameras and eavesdropping tech, this prototype doesn’t just watch—it listens, transmits, and maps internal layouts in total silence.
Representative pic
Not just passive spying—experts warn it could be weaponized for electronic disruption or psychological ops. And nobody would ever know it was there.
Representative pic
Asymmetric warfare just shrunk. China’s microdrone opens a new chapter in intelligence gathering—and a nightmare for anyone on the wrong side of the lens.