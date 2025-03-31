‘Climate bombshell’: Lakes lose oxygen 9X faster than oceans in global crisis

Oxygen Crash

Over 80% of 15,535 lakes studied now suffer from depleted oxygen, per CAS geographer Yibo Zhang’s findings in Science Advances.

Depth Danger

Deep lake waters have lost a staggering 18.6% of oxygen since 1980—over triple the surface water loss rate.

Heat Surge

From 2003–2023, 85% of lakes endured rising heatwave days yearly, reducing oxygen solubility, says Zhang’s team.

Algae Threat

Warming and nutrient runoff fueled toxic algal blooms, driving 10% of oxygen losses, worsening aquatic suffocation.

Warming Grip

Long-term temperature rise is the dominant oxygen thief—blamed for 55% of the depletion, warns the CAS study.

Mass Deaths

Oxygen loss triggers wildlife die-offs, like the 2022 River Oder disaster in Poland, devastating biodiversity.

Global Whiplash

Hydroclimate whiplash—violent swings between drought and flood—is accelerating due to atmospheric water vapor.

Evaporation Spike

Warmer air intensifies evaporation, disrupting lake levels and hastening ecosystem collapse globally.

Hope Tactics

CAS ecologist Shi Kun urges wetland restoration and submerged vegetation to help lakes breathe again.

