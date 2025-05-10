'Combat masking': How Pakistan mixed airliners with missile launches

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Open Skies

Pakistan launched hundreds of drones while keeping civilian airspace fully active—passenger planes flew dangerously close to active combat zones.

Civilian Cover

The tactic used commercial airliners as unintentional shields, forcing India to hesitate on intercepting drones near populated air corridors.

Radar Confusion

By mixing drones with civilian air traffic, Pakistan blurred detection, complicating India’s air defense targeting and threat assessment.

Shield Strategy

The intent was clear: delay India’s response by putting innocent passengers in the line of fire, banking on Indian restraint.

Risky Play

Pakistan gambled that India wouldn’t retaliate forcefully near civilian aircraft—buying time for drones to probe and penetrate deeper.

Live Test

Military analysts believe the swarm attack also served as a test run, gathering data on India’s radar, interception range, and speed.

Restraint Forced

India’s air defense, despite being fully alert, refrained from firing in mixed airspace, prioritizing civilian safety over instant action.

Global Trigger

The move risked global outrage—any misfire on a civilian plane could’ve sparked diplomatic crisis or escalated the conflict dramatically.

Representative pic

India Condemns

Calling the tactic "reckless and dangerous," Indian officials accused Pakistan of violating international conflict norms.
