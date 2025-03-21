'Cosmic kiss incoming': Venus slips between Earth and Sun this weekend. All the details

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Venus will pass between Earth and the sun this Saturday in a rare inferior conjunction event.
Don’t expect a sky show—the sun’s glare makes this event nearly invisible without equipment.
Inferior conjunctions of Venus occur roughly every 19 months, syncing Earth's and Venus’ paths.
Astronomers call this close pass a “Venus kiss”—Earth and Venus are the closest they’ll be.
Just before and after conjunction, Venus appears as a slim crescent in telescopes, moon-like in phase.
Look low on the western horizon at dusk to catch a final glimpse of Venus before it switches skies.
After conjunction, Venus will rise before dawn—its brilliance shifting to the morning sky.
Though subtle to the eye, the conjunction helps astronomers chart planetary motion with precision.
Inspired art and upcoming NASA missions reflect renewed fascination with this cloud-covered world.