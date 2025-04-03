‘Cosmic mirror revealed’: IIT scientist claims universe was born with a backward twin

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Twin Creation

Physicist Naman Kumar from IIT Gandhinagar suggests the universe was born alongside an anti-universe—its mirror opposite, where time flows in reverse.

No Singularity

Kumar’s theory replaces the infinite-density Big Bang with a finite, smooth “Euclidean phase” where time behaves like a spatial dimension.

Quantum Start

Instead of spatial curvature, a quantum potential drives the early expansion—accounting for the flatness and uniformity of today’s universe.

Cosmic Cosine

The scale of the universe follows a cosine-like curve, starting from a nonzero size—sidestepping the singularity and infinite beginnings.

Hawking’s Legacy, Rewritten

Inspired by ideas from Hawking and Hartle, Kumar goes further—merging quantum mechanics and cosmology into a new origin model.

Entangled Universes

The universe and its anti-universe may remain quantum-entangled, suggesting a hidden symmetry still influencing cosmic expansion.

Dark Energy Link

Kumar believes this cosmic entanglement could explain dark energy—the mysterious force pushing galaxies apart at an accelerating rate.

Dark Matter Mirror

This twin birth model may also illuminate the origin of dark matter, suggesting it arises from the universe’s symmetrical creation.

The Next Clues

Kumar is now analyzing patterns in the cosmic microwave background—searching for subtle fingerprints of our anti-universe twin.

