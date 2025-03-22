'Cosmic shake-up': Dark energy may be weakening, breaking Einstein’s biggest idea

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
DESI’s latest findings suggest dark energy—the force accelerating the universe—may be evolving.
Einstein’s constant may not be so constant. A foundational pillar of modern physics could crack.
Over 15 million galaxies and quasars were observed, tracing cosmic history with stunning precision.
Evidence hints the universe expanded faster 7 billion years ago—dark energy was stronger then.
With 5,000 galaxies observed every 20 minutes, DESI offers unmatched detail on cosmic expansion.
The standard cosmology model assumes steady dark energy. New data may demand a radical rewrite.
If proven, this shift could spark a new era in physics, redefining how we understand the cosmos.
A weakening dark energy could change the universe’s fate—perhaps not eternal expansion after all.
Scientists call it the biggest shake-up since discovering acceleration itself. Cosmology may be due for a reboot.