'Cosmic shake-up': Dark energy may be weakening, breaking Einstein’s biggest idea

Dark Shift

DESI’s latest findings suggest dark energy—the force accelerating the universe—may be evolving.

Cosmic Challenge

Einstein’s constant may not be so constant. A foundational pillar of modern physics could crack.

Galactic Map

Over 15 million galaxies and quasars were observed, tracing cosmic history with stunning precision.

Expansion Clue

Evidence hints the universe expanded faster 7 billion years ago—dark energy was stronger then.

DESI Power

With 5,000 galaxies observed every 20 minutes, DESI offers unmatched detail on cosmic expansion.

ΛCDM Strain

The standard cosmology model assumes steady dark energy. New data may demand a radical rewrite.

Physics Tension

If proven, this shift could spark a new era in physics, redefining how we understand the cosmos.

End Reimagined

A weakening dark energy could change the universe’s fate—perhaps not eternal expansion after all.

Revolution Near

Scientists call it the biggest shake-up since discovering acceleration itself. Cosmology may be due for a reboot.
