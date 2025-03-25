"Could Black Holes be portals?': This radical new theory could change everything we know about them

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Black Holes Reimagined

Scientists have developed a model for black holes that removes the singularity, solving one of physics' biggest mysteries.

The Singularity Problem

Einstein’s equations predict that black holes contain a point of infinite density, where physics as we know it breaks down.

A New Approach

Researchers modified Einstein’s field equations using an effective theory, simulating the effects of quantum gravity without needing a full theory of everything.

No More Infinite Collapse

Instead of space collapsing into a singularity, this new model suggests a highly warped but stable region at the black hole’s core.

Matter’s Great Escape?

If black holes lack singularities, anything that falls in must eventually exit—potentially through a white hole in another universe.

Testing the Theory

The effects of singularity resolution might be detectable through gravitational waves, providing a new way to study extreme gravity.

Hints in the Early Universe

If correct, this theory could leave a unique imprint on cosmic inflation, detectable in the primordial gravitational wave background.

Dark Matter Connection

The absence of singularities means black holes might shrink into tiny remnants, which could explain the mysterious nature of dark matter.

Mystery Remains

While this theory eliminates the singularity, it raises new questions about what happens inside black holes and how matter re-emerges.
