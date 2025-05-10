'Cover for capital': How safe is Delhi from a Pakistani missile?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Delhi is protected by the S-400 Triumf system, capable of detecting threats up to 600 km away and intercepting them within a 400 km radius.
The indigenous Akash surface-to-air missiles cover up to 50 km and can engage multiple targets at once, including aircraft and drones.
India's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system uses two interceptor layers (PAD and AAD) to destroy incoming ballistic missiles at high and low altitudes.
Short-range SAMAR launchers are deployed to neutralize low-flying targets such as cruise missiles and drones within a 12 km radius.
A dedicated Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) grid defends Delhi from drones using radar, RF sensors, and kinetic interceptors.
Constant radar monitoring, drone patrols, and early-warning systems ensure rapid threat detection and interception coordination.
Delhi benefits from rapid deployment units and alert protocols capable of responding within seconds to an aerial threat.
Temporary flight and airspace restrictions are implemented during high-alert periods to keep the skies clear for defense operations.
Defense agencies coordinate with civil authorities to manage alerts, drills, and public safety measures during heightened tensions.