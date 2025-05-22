'Covid-19 has returned': Will your old vaccination help? Here's what we know

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
India’s seeing a quiet comeback of Covid-19, driven by JN.1—an Omicron offshoot known for slipping past immunity while showing mild, flu-like symptoms.
Fresh clusters are emerging across India, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu leading the surge—though hospitalizations remain low, for now.
A descendant of the infamous Pirola (BA.2.86), JN.1 carries around 30 mutations—mainly in the spike protein—allowing it to spread faster and dodge immune responses.
Doctors say most JN.1 cases mirror a bad cold—sore throat, cough, fever—but warn that its ability to evade immunity makes it hard to pin down.
Vaccines built for older strains aren’t enough. Immunity from past Omicron infections helps, but JN.1 is pushing through the cracks, especially in the vulnerable.
India’s new mRNA vaccine, Gemcovac-19, targets evolving variants like JN.1—but it’s not widely available yet, and older vaccines offer limited protection.
With no JN.1-specific vaccine in reach, public health experts are urging a return to basics: masks, hygiene, distancing, and avoiding crowded spaces.
Elderly, diabetics, transplant patients, and the immunocompromised face the greatest danger. Even mild symptoms can spiral if comorbidities are in play.
With symptoms deceptively light and spread seemingly slow, experts fear JN.1 could silently seed a bigger wave before we even notice it’s here.