'Covid-19 has returned': Will your old vaccination help? Here's what we know

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Variant on the Move

India’s seeing a quiet comeback of Covid-19, driven by JN.1—an Omicron offshoot known for slipping past immunity while showing mild, flu-like symptoms.

Kerala to Gujarat

Fresh clusters are emerging across India, with Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu leading the surge—though hospitalizations remain low, for now.

Meet JN.1

A descendant of the infamous Pirola (BA.2.86), JN.1 carries around 30 mutations—mainly in the spike protein—allowing it to spread faster and dodge immune responses.

Mild, But Sneaky

Doctors say most JN.1 cases mirror a bad cold—sore throat, cough, fever—but warn that its ability to evade immunity makes it hard to pin down.

Evading the Old Guard

Vaccines built for older strains aren’t enough. Immunity from past Omicron infections helps, but JN.1 is pushing through the cracks, especially in the vulnerable.

No Shot for This

India’s new mRNA vaccine, Gemcovac-19, targets evolving variants like JN.1—but it’s not widely available yet, and older vaccines offer limited protection.

Don’t Ditch the Drill

With no JN.1-specific vaccine in reach, public health experts are urging a return to basics: masks, hygiene, distancing, and avoiding crowded spaces.

Who’s at Risk?

Elderly, diabetics, transplant patients, and the immunocompromised face the greatest danger. Even mild symptoms can spiral if comorbidities are in play.

Too Early to Relax

With symptoms deceptively light and spread seemingly slow, experts fear JN.1 could silently seed a bigger wave before we even notice it’s here.
Related Stories

One Child. Two Species. Scientists confirm Neanderthal-human hybrid 'A planet crashed into Earth': Scientists uncover a 2,900 km deep seismic surprise 30 Mutations, 1 Threat: Why JN.1 could push India back into the crisis mode 'A hidden ocean beneath your feet?': Ringwoodite might be holding the secret