Dangerous emoji meanings exposed: Are your kids using these secret codes?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
🍁 = Marijuana, 💊 = Pills, ❄️ = Cocaine, 💉 = Heroin—teens use emojis to hide drug talk.
🍆 + 🍑 = Genitalia, 💦 = Arousal, 🍒 = Virginity—innocent symbols with explicit meanings.
CD9 = Parents nearby, POS = Parent over shoulder, 99 = Parents are gone!
LMIRL = Let’s meet in real life—a dangerous code for arranging secret encounters.
NP4NP = Naked pic for naked pic—teens exchange explicit content with this code.
🐸 = Calling someone ugly—emojis can be used for subtle online bullying.
💜 = Lust, 💛 = Interest—teens use color-coded hearts to send flirty signals.
Teens mix emojis for hidden messages, making it hard for parents to decode them.
Knowing these secret codes can help parents protect their kids from online dangers.