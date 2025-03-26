Dangerous emoji meanings exposed: Are your kids using these secret codes?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Drug Code

🍁 = Marijuana, 💊 = Pills, ❄️ = Cocaine, 💉 = Heroin—teens use emojis to hide drug talk.

Hidden Sexting

🍆 + 🍑 = Genitalia, 💦 = Arousal, 🍒 = Virginity—innocent symbols with explicit meanings.

Secret Parent Warnings

CD9 = Parents nearby, POS = Parent over shoulder, 99 = Parents are gone!

Meet-Up Signals

LMIRL = Let’s meet in real life—a dangerous code for arranging secret encounters.

Explicit Requests

NP4NP = Naked pic for naked pic—teens exchange explicit content with this code.

Bullying Symbols

🐸 = Calling someone ugly—emojis can be used for subtle online bullying.

Covert Crushes

💜 = Lust, 💛 = Interest—teens use color-coded hearts to send flirty signals.

Emoji Sentences

Teens mix emojis for hidden messages, making it hard for parents to decode them.

Stay Alert!

Knowing these secret codes can help parents protect their kids from online dangers.
