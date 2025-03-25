'Danny Denzongpa’s beer war': How the actor built a ₹100 crore empire and blocked Vijay Mallya

The Opportunity

In 1987, Danny founded Yuksom Breweries in Sikkim, sensing the untapped potential of India’s beer market long before competitors caught on.

Expanding the Empire

He grew his business beyond Sikkim, launching Denzong Breweries in Odisha (2005) and acquiring Rhino Agencies in Assam (2009) to dominate the Northeast.

Beating the Beer King

When Vijay Mallya tried to enter the Northeast, Danny blocked him by acquiring Rhino Agencies, keeping United Breweries out of the region.

Regional Domination

With 11 unique beer brands like Dansberg 16000 and He-Man 9000, Yuksom became India’s third-largest Indian-owned brewery, after Kingfisher and Kimaya.

A Focus on Affordability

Danny’s beers catered to local tastes at competitive prices, making them the preferred choice in Northeast India’s expanding beer market.

Creating Jobs and Growth

Yuksom employs 250 locals and contributes ₹100 crore annually, strengthening the Northeast’s economy and brewing industry.

Building a Legacy

With a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL, Danny turned Yuksom into a powerhouse that rivals global beer brands in India.

Balancing Two Worlds

Despite his booming beer business, Danny continued acting, starring in Baby, Naam Shabana, and even Hollywood’s Seven Years in Tibet.

From Actor to Industry Leader

Danny’s vision and strategy made Yuksom a beer empire, proving that his success was not just on-screen, but in reshaping an industry.
