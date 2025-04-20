'Dark matter finally within reach': Quantum radio tech promises historic breakthrough

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: NASA
Scientists developed a “cosmic car radio” to detect axions, mysterious particles thought to make up 85% of the universe’s matter.
Representative pic
Dark matter doesn't emit light, but researchers believe axions may produce weak radio-like waves that can now be tuned into.
The new detector is designed to pick up faint terahertz frequencies—signals that could reveal the elusive axion particle.
Representative pic
The device is built from MnBi₂Te₄, a quantum-sensitive material exfoliated down to atomic layers for precision resonance.
Representative pic
When tuned correctly, the axion is expected to emit tiny flashes of light—like a cosmic whisper finally being heard.
Representative pic
To avoid contamination, the material must be handled in vacuum, pushing the limits of experimental physics and materials science.
Representative pic
Researchers plan to build the full detector within five years, followed by a decade-long search for the axion’s frequency.
Experts say this is the most sensitive detector design to date—potentially on par with the lead-up to the Higgs boson discovery.
If the axion is found, it could unlock the true nature of dark matter—reshaping everything we know about the universe.