'Dark Streaks on Mars?': AI just solved a 50-year-old Mars mystery

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Martian Mirage

Those dark streaks sliding down Martian hills? They’ve long been mistaken for signs of flowing water. But a new study says it’s all just dust—no liquid, no life, just wind-triggered avalanches.

Dust, Not Drops

Machine learning has scoured Mars and come to a dry conclusion: slope streaks aren’t trails of salty water—they’re the footprints of cascading dust, dislodged by winds or tiny impacts.

Viking’s Illusion

We’ve been chasing ghosts since the 1970s, when Viking images first showed those dark lines. Now, after half a century, scientists are rewriting that mystery with 21st-century tools—and it’s dust, not destiny.

AI on Mars

Using over 500,000 streaks across 86,000 images, AI didn’t just assist—it led the way. The algorithm cracked a global pattern hidden in plain sight, linking the streaks to dust flow, not hydration.

Waterless World

The dream of current Martian water takes a hit. The RSLs, once considered the best evidence of flowing brines, now fall outside the temperature and humidity zones needed to support even salty liquid.

Clean Science, Cleaner Missions

This dry revelation means future Mars missions can steer clear of “special regions” once feared to host life. Less risk of contamination, more freedom to explore—with less planetary guilt.

Martian Windshow

Wind, not water, is the real sculptor of Mars’ modern landscape. It kicks up dust, triggers landslides, and paints patterns we once misread as microbial invitations.

Life Just Got Harder

If there’s no flowing water in today’s Mars, there’s little room for life as we know it. The Red Planet grows colder, drier, and less inviting with every new dataset.

Big Data, Big Shift

This study didn’t find water—but it found clarity. With planetary-scale machine learning, scientists are finally sifting through Mars’ illusions and getting to the geological truth.

Credit: ESA
Related Stories

'The Turkish drone killer': India’s new airshield logged a 100% kill rate. Here's how it worked 'Monster tsunami alert': A 1,000-foot wall of water could be headed for US shores 'Meet Zhúlóng': James Webb finds Milky Way twin that shouldn’t exist '₹220 crore gone': How India’s cricket boycott could break Pakistan