‘Dark universe exposed’: Euclid captures 26 million galaxies in just one week

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Galactic Explosion

Euclid’s first release captured over 26 million galaxies in just one week—some from 10.5 billion years ago.

Dark Unveiled

By decoding cosmic lensing, Euclid maps the invisible skeleton of the Universe—dark matter and dark energy.

AI Alliance

Smart algorithms + citizen science led to the discovery of 500 strong gravitational lenses, most never seen before.

Cosmic Blueprint

The mission traces the cosmic web—filaments of matter where galaxies form, evolve, and collide.

Zoom Power

Zoomed 70x, deep field images show galaxy clusters, Einstein rings, and light warped by gravity.

Data Avalanche

Euclid beams back 100 GB/day, expected to catalog 1.5 billion galaxies over six years.

Morphology Breakthrough

AI-trained Zoobot classified 380,000 galaxies by shape, unlocking secrets of spirals, bars, and mergers.

Structure Revealed

From one glance, scientists see how galaxies cluster and stretch across the cosmic vastness.

Fossil Light

Nebulae like the Cat’s Eye in deep fields act as stellar time capsules, glowing with dying star energy.
Related Stories

‘Climate bombshell’: Lakes lose oxygen 9X faster than oceans in global crisis ‘Sacred science revealed’: Why barefoot walking in temples rewires your energy system ‘Nikhil Kamath’s superfood bet’: Why makhana is a goldmine waiting to be built 'Gaia’s 12-year mission ends': The space telescope that rewrote the galaxy goes silent