'Darkest discovery yet': First-ever solo black hole found drifting silently through Milky Way

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Representative pic

Silent giant

Weighing 7 times more than the Sun, this black hole drifts alone through the galaxy, unseen and undetectable by normal means—until it warped starlight itself.

Representative pic

Light bender

Discovered via gravitational microlensing, it momentarily magnified a distant star’s light—a phenomenon Einstein predicted, now used to spot the unseeable.

Credit: NASA

Dark lens

The microlensing event lasted 270 days—rare and long—giving astronomers a rare window to pin down mass and motion with stunning precision.

Representative pic

Invisible mass

No X-rays, no accretion disk, no glowing companion—just warped starlight. That absence of light confirmed it: this was a black hole with no partner.

Representative pic

Theory tested

Einstein’s general relativity not only predicted this light-bending—it also gave scientists the math to measure an invisible object’s mass.

Decade debate

A years-long scientific standoff is now resolved. First thought to be a neutron star, new data pushed both rival teams to the same dark conclusion.

Wandering alone

This is the first confirmed “rogue” black hole—unbound, unaccompanied, and moving freely across the Milky Way’s depths.

Representative pic

Galactic ghosts

Astronomers believe there may be hundreds of millions more of these solitary black holes—each a silent remnant of a stellar death.

Representative pic

New eyes soon

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope, launching in 2027, promises to uncover a swarm of these elusive wanderers with unmatched microlensing power.
Related Stories

The orphan who is killing Tesla: How Wang Chuanfu built BYD from zero 'Dark matter finally within reach': Quantum radio tech promises historic breakthrough 'A gold mine found on Mars': NASA rover stuns with ancient rock haul 'Why temples make you feel better': How parikrama rewires your body and brain