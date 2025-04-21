'Darkest discovery yet': First-ever solo black hole found drifting silently through Milky Way

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Weighing 7 times more than the Sun, this black hole drifts alone through the galaxy, unseen and undetectable by normal means—until it warped starlight itself.
Discovered via gravitational microlensing, it momentarily magnified a distant star’s light—a phenomenon Einstein predicted, now used to spot the unseeable.
The microlensing event lasted 270 days—rare and long—giving astronomers a rare window to pin down mass and motion with stunning precision.
No X-rays, no accretion disk, no glowing companion—just warped starlight. That absence of light confirmed it: this was a black hole with no partner.
Einstein’s general relativity not only predicted this light-bending—it also gave scientists the math to measure an invisible object’s mass.
A years-long scientific standoff is now resolved. First thought to be a neutron star, new data pushed both rival teams to the same dark conclusion.
This is the first confirmed “rogue” black hole—unbound, unaccompanied, and moving freely across the Milky Way’s depths.
Astronomers believe there may be hundreds of millions more of these solitary black holes—each a silent remnant of a stellar death.
NASA’s Roman Space Telescope, launching in 2027, promises to uncover a swarm of these elusive wanderers with unmatched microlensing power.