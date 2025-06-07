Dead document or diplomatic game? The Shimla Agreement’s controversy explained

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Pakistan’s Defence Minister declared the Shimla Agreement “a dead document,” shaking one of South Asia’s foundational peace pillars. The move signals a dramatic pivot—and possibly, new conflict contours.
Khawaja Asif’s remarks revert the Line of Control back to a 1948-style “ceasefire line”—a major regression that undermines decades of diplomatic hard-won norms and territorial understanding.
Within 24 hours, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry walked it back, claiming no formal withdrawal from Shimla. The contradiction hints at internal fractures—or a tactical trial balloon.
New Delhi isn’t budging. India insists all talks, especially on Kashmir, must remain bilateral as per Shimla’s terms. Any internationalization is a red line Delhi won’t cross.
The ambiguity has real consequences. With the LoC now in diplomatic limbo, the risk of flare-ups, miscalculated skirmishes, or proxy escalations has intensified.
A weakened Shimla framework could tempt foreign powers to weigh in—something India has resisted for decades. The Kashmir debate may no longer stay strictly subcontinental.
The Shimla Agreement once turned war into dialogue. Today, its unraveling threatens to turn back that clock—undoing decades of cautious peace and institutional restraint.
Pakistan’s implied pivot toward global forums isn’t just legal—it’s strategic. If successful, it could open the Kashmir file at the UN, OIC, or beyond, despite Indian objections.
India may be forced to recalibrate—tighten alliances, increase border vigilance, and diplomatically isolate any narrative shift that undermines bilateralism in South Asia.
